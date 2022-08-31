Live Broadcast Friday Afternoon From Comets Field

Excitement is in the air as the Comets are now playing games on their new artificial turf field.

The first varsity game on the new field is Friday night with kickoff at 7 o’clock.

As a warm up to the game, Jeff Leidel will be at Don Stout Field Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. to bring you special interviews on the air with former Comet players and representatives of the school.

Tune in Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. to hear Jeff’s broadcast AND for your chance to call in to potentially win a Comet discount card.

Get ready for the Comets varsity football game by joining WGEL from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday for special interviews from the new field.