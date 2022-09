In their first home game of the season Tuesday, the Greenville Comet soccer boys were dealt a tough loss.

The Comets were edged by Mater Dei 3-2.

GHS led 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the contest, but Mater Dei rallied to pull out the win.

Scoring goals for the home squad were Lucas Field and Ivan Powell.

The soccer Comets play at home again Thursday against Breese Central.