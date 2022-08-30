Tennis Lady Comets Place Fourth

Saturday was a busy and successful day for the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team.

The Lady Comets played in the St. Anthony Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 teams, just two points from third place and four from second place. The tournament was double elimination.

In number two singles, the Lady Comets’ Evie Johnson took first place by defeating players from the top three teams, Teutopolis, Mt. Zion and St. Anthony.

The GHS number one doubles duo of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger reached the championship match and finished second. They beat Bloomington Central Catholic with a super-tiebreaker win, 10-4. The girls defeated St. Anthony in the semifinals and fell to Teutopolis in the title match.

Paige Mathias won third place in number one singles with a win over Bloomington Central Catholic.

Cora Miller played number three singles for GHS, and won her last two matches to finish fifth.

Coach Vaughn Robart said Eden Kapp and Alyssa Rehkemper played hard, but lost their two matches at number two doubles.

The GHS tennis girls play at home Tuesday (8-30) against Hillsboro and Thursday at Teutopolis.