Two More Wins For Blue Jays Baseball

The Greenville Junior High baseball squad had fun at home last Saturday, recording two more wins.

The Blue Jays won close games over Okawville and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

Okawville led 3-2 after one inning, and the score remained that until the Jays posted two tallies in the fifth to win 4-3.

Cannon Hamel and Jaxon Mathenia pitched well for the winners. Hamel went four and two-thirds innings, giving up one earned run, two hits, and three walks, while striking out eight.

In his two and one-third innings, Mathenia retired all seven batters he faced. He struck out two and earned the pitching win.

Tucker Spratt had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Other hits were by Christian Swalley and Nolan Prater. Scoring runs were Swalley, Spratt, Dalton Driemeyer and Eli Ennen.

A three-run sixth inning gave the Blue Jays a 7-5 decision over Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

The Bobcats held a 5-3 margin after two innings, but were shut down the remaining five frames. Greenville posted its fourth run in the fifth.

The Jays collected five hits, two by Hamel; and one apiece from Spratt, Austin Swalley and Ennen. Spratt, who doubled, and Hamel drove in two runs each.

Scoring runs were Christian Swalley and Chris Rivers, two; and Spratt, Hamel, and Ennen, one.

Mathenia pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits and two walks, and striking out two. None of the Bobcats’ runs were earned.

Spratt was credited with the pitching win as he tossed three innings of relief. He gave up one hit and struck out three.