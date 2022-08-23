Varsity GHS Volleyball Girls Fall In Home Opener

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls opened the season at home Monday, and dropped a close match to Okawville 24-26, 18-25.

Kat Haas recorded seven kills for the Lady Comets, Ava Curry had 15 digs, and assist leaders were Claire Dannaman with eight and Sydnee Godier with seven.

The junior varsity and freshman Lady Comet squads beat Okawville.

The JV match was also very close with the Lady Comets finishing in front 30-29, 29-27.

Statistical leaders were Amya Miller with five service aces, Anna Turner with nine kills, Adyson Bearley with 21 digs and Erin Peppler with 13 assists.

It took three games for the freshman Lady Comets to post a win. After Okawville claimed the first one 14-21, GHS rallied to win the next two 21-13 and 15-8.

Haylee Hediger totaled six aces in the match while Haylee Clark had seven kills and Emma Veith nine assists.

The GHS volleyball squads play at Lebanon on Thursday.