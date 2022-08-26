Wednesday Night GCC Golf League 8/24 Results

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – PLAYOFFS WEEK 2 – Played on Wednesday, August 24th

Mick’s Auto Body will face Donnewald Distributing for League Championship

Championship Flight – Tournament Pairings – Week 3 – Wed, August 31

#2 seed Mick’s Auto Body will play #5 seed Donnewald Distributing: Winner will be crowned 2022 Wednesday Night League Champion.

#1 seed WGEL will play #3 seed Bradford Bank Blue Team: Winner will receive 3rd place honors.

Consolation Flight – Tournament Pairings – Week 3 – Wed, August 31

#1 seed Supplied Energy will play #6 seed 4th Street Lanes. Winner will will receive 1st place consolation honors.

#2 seed Snyder Financial will play #4 seed L&B Flooring. Winner will receive 3rd place consolation honors.

Results – Playoffs Week 2

Donnewald Distributing defeats #1 seed and regular season champions by a score of 45 to 27

* Team Captain Gary Brauns had his Donnewald Distributing ready to play on Wednesday night as they faced the regular season champs for the right to play for the League Championship. The two top players for Donnewalds were Dick Adkins & Ryan Reavis both shooting net scores of 2 under par 34. WGEL coming off a bye week had an off night only posting a total of 27 points. A disappointed WGEL team will face Bradford Bank Blue Team next week and try to salvage a 3 place victory in this years playoffs. Donnewald Distributing however will be playing for the League Championship against Mick’s Auto Body. These two teams know each other well and it should be an epic battle.

Micks Auto Body defeats Bradford Bank Blue Team by a score of 39 to 33 * This one was a close one the entire evening, but behind the stellar play of Dave Ennen, Mick’s Auto Body was able to pull off the victory and advance to next weeks League Championship Match. Dave ended up shooting a net score of 3 under par 33 to help his team advance in the playoffs. Bradford Bank Blue Team has had a very good season this year but could not keep up with the grizzled veterans on Mick’s Auto Body. Bradford Blue will play for 3rd place next week and hopes to end the season on a good note. Mick’s will battle for the coveted Wednesday Night League Championship against a hard charging Donnewald Distributing team.

In the Consolation bracket:

The Young and upcoming Supplied Energy Team defeated L&B Flooring by a score of 46 to 26. Erik Fohne had his team fired up after their week one playoff bye as all of his players played very well: Jared Haberer net 1 under par 35, Brad Perry net 2 under par 34 and Brennan Sugg net 4 under par 32.

In the other consolation match, John Helige and his 4th Street Lanes squad comes out of nowhere and upsets team Snyder Financial in a super close match, final score was 37 to 35. The top golfer for 4th Street Lanes was Wayne Baldwin shooting a net score of 1 under par 35.

Round 3 of this years playoffs, which is the final week of league play, will be played on Wednesday, August 31st – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club.