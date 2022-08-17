Wesclin Defeats Baseball Blue Jays

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team was no match for the Wesclin Warriors Tuesday.

Playing at Wesclin, the Jays were defeated 14-1 in a four- inning contest.

The Warriors batted in just three innings, scoring two in the first, seven in the second and five in the third.

Greenville scored its run in the third as Kellan Boudouris crossed the plate.

Posting hits for the Jays were Christian Swalley, Gage Glynn and Evan Sanchez. Glynn drove in the run.

Pitching for Greenville were Tucker Spratt, Glynn, Jaxon Mathenia and Teague Alstat.