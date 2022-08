In their first home match of the season, the Greenville Lady Comets tennis team defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-1 Monday.

Singles winners were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Haley Beckert, Alyssa Rehkemper, and freshman Maddie Hardin in a marathon battle with the scores 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

GHS players picking up wins in doubles were Ellie Schaufelberger and Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen, and Beckert and Rehkemper.