A Close Match For GHS Tennis Vs Highland

The Lady Comets tennis team was wrapped up in another close match Tuesday against Highland.

Playing at home, the Greenville High girls grabbed a 5-4 victory.

Six singles matches were played and each team won three. The GHS singles winners were Paige Mathias, Ellie Schaufelberger and Katelyn Ridens.

The Lady Comets then won two of the three doubles affairs. Schaufelberger and Ridens prevailed at number one doubles, then Evie Johnson and Mathias were victorious in their number two doubles match. Coach Vaughn Robert called it a marathon match. As Johnson and Mathias dropped the first set 6-7 in a tiebreaker. They rallied to take the second set 7-5.

The GHS duo trailed for most of the 10-point super tiebreaker, but battled back to win 10-8 for the doubles and team match wins.