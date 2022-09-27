Ackerman Reaches 400-Win Mark

Long-time Greenville University women’s volleyball coach Tom Ackerman reached a milestone over the weekend.

His Lady Panther team defeated Blackburn and Webster on Saturday in Carlinville for the 400th and 401st victories of his coaching career.

Ackerman has coached volleyball at GU for 21 years.

His teams have 11 St. Louis Interscholastic Athletic Conference regular season titles and seven conference tournament championships. Ackerman-led teams have appeared in six NCAA Division III national tournaments.

His record at Greenville University is now 401-199.

The volleyball Lady Panthers are 6-5 this season and 2-0 in the SLIAC. They hosted Spalding Tuesday, September 27.