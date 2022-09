The boys’ golf team at Greenville High School turned in its best score of the season last Thursday at the Greenville Country Club.

The Comets posted a 179 score, defeating Sandoval/Odin, which had 193.

Rowdy Sussenbach was medalist for the day with a nine-hole round of 40.

Other GHS scores included a 45 by Dustin Rehkemper, 46 by Elusha Golovey, 48 by Jack Workman, 50 by Cohen Reavis and 57 by Caden Wayman.