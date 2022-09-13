Blue Jays Baseball Regional Begins Wednesday

The baseball Blue Jays at Greenville Junior High School are getting ready for IESA post-season play.

The Jays are seeded fourth in their own Class 3A regional. They open play against fifth-seeded Vandalia Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on the Greenville field. The winner advances to a semifinal game Saturday at 10 a.m. against top-seeded Staunton.

The other two quarterfinal games Wednesday are Hillsboro at Edwardsville Lincoln and Mt. Olive at Edwardsville Liberty.

The winners advance to Saturday’s semifinal contest in Greenville at noon.

The Greenville Regional championship game is Monday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m.