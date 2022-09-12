Blue Jays Baseball Results vs. East Alton, Triad

It was a no-hit, shutout performance last Friday by the Greenville Blue Jays baseball team.

They defeated East Alton 10-0 in five innings.

The Jays scored in every inning, jumping out to a 6-0 margin after two stanzas.

Austin Swalley and Chris Rivers had two hits apiece for the winners. Cannon Hamel and Eli Ennen delivered doubles, while Tucker Spratt, Nolan Prater and Eli Orender also hit safely.

Driving in two runs were Spratt, Hamel and Austin Swalley.

Crossing the plate for the Jays were Christian Swalley, Spratt, Prater and Rivers, twice; and Hank Bradshaw and Hamel, once.

Dalton Driemeyer pitched the shutout, throwing a no-hitter, walking two and striking out seven.

Saturday, the Blue Jays lost to Triad 12-0 in four innings

They totaled only two hits, those coming off the bats of Hamel and Gage Glynn.