Blue Jays Baseball Roundup

In recent junior high baseball action, the Greenville Blue Jays defeated Southwestern and lost to Effingham.

The Jays edged Southwestern, 10-9, scoring the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the sixth, the final inning.

Neither team played well in the field, as Greenville had eight errors and Southwestern five. Only half of Greenville’s runs were earned, and the Birds scored just four earned runs.

Christian Swalley recorded three of the Jays’ nine hits, including a double. Nolan Prater had two hits, one a double.

Also hitting safely were Tucker Spratt, Cannon Hamel. Gage Glynn and Teague Alstat.

Scoring runs were Christian Swalley, Glynn and Prater, two each; and Austin Swalley, Dalton Driemeyer, Alstat and Kellan Boudouris, one each.

Prater and Christian Swalley drove in two runs apiece.

Spratt earned the pitching win, throwing the last four and two thirds innings in relief of Christian Swalley.

Last Monday at Effingham, the Blue Jays lost 10-2 in seven innings. The home team jumped out to an 8-1 margin through four innings.

Offensively for Greenville, Hamel and Prater produced two hits each, with Hamel cracking a double. Other safeties were by Austin Swalley and Driemeyer. Prater and Driemeyer scored the runs.

Pitching for the Jays were Christian Swalley, Hamel and Evan Sanchez.