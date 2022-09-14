Blue Jays Regular Season Win

The Greenville Blue Jays scored late in the game to pull out a 3-1 home victory over Carlyle Monday afternoon.

Carlyle scored its run in the second inning and it remained 1-0 until the Jays posted two runs in the fifth. They added the third tally in the sixth frame.

Offensively for the winning team, Cannon Hamel had a double. Other hits were by Gage Glynn, Nolan Prater, Teague Alstat and Evan Sanchez. Alstat and Sanchez drove in runs. Scoring were Glynn, Prater and Alstat.

The Blue Jays used four pitchers, Tucker Spratt, Austin Swalley, Jaxon Mathenia and Hank Bradshaw. Mathenia was credited with the win.