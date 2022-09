In a triangular match Tuesday at Indian Springs Golf Course, the Greenville Comets boys placed second.

Hillsboro won with a team score of 172, Greenville High School finished at 185 and North Mac placed third.

Dustin Rehkemper led the Comets with a nine-hole round of 41.

Other GHS scores included 45 for Jack Workman, 48 for Elisha Golovay, 51 for Cohen Reavis, and 57s for Rowdy Sussenbach and Landon Hentze.