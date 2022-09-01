Championship Results: GCC Wednesday Night Golf League

RESULTS – Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – Playoffs – Championship Week

Donnewalds Delivers on Wednesday Night Wining the 2022 League Championship

Championship Flight – Final Week – Wednesday, August 31

#5 seed Donnewald Distributing defeats #2 seed Mick’s Auto Body in blow out fashion, final score 45 to 27. Donnewald Distributing crowned Wednesday Night League Champion.

#3 seed Bradford Bank Blue Team defeats #1 seed WGEL in a very close match, final score 38 to 34. Bradford Bank Blue Team receives 3rd place honors.

Consolation Flight – Final Week – Wednesday, August 31

#1 seed Supplied Energy breezes through the consolation flight defeating #6 seed 4th Street Lanes, final score 38 to 34. Supplied Energy earns Consolation Championship honors.

#4 seed L&B Flooring defeats #2 seed Snyder Financial, final score was 47 to 25. L&B Flooring ends the season strong and receives 3rd place consolation honors.

Results – Championship Week (Final Week of League)

* Donnewald Distributing wins for the 3rd straight week in the playoffs to win the Wednesday Night League Championship. After a disappointing regular season Donnewalds entered the playoffs as the 5th seed but walked away a champion on Wednesday night. The winning teams scores were:

Byron Workman 4 under par net 32

Ryan Reavis even par net 36

Gary Brauns even par net 36

Jake Houchlei 2 over par net 38

* Mike Ennen was the top golfer for Bradford National Bank blue team posting a net score of 5 under par 31 and led Bradford Bank to victory on Wednesday night ending the season with 3rd place championship flight honors. WGEL on the other hand lost both matches in this year’s playoffs and walked away with nothing after winning the regular season.

In the Consolation bracket:

* The Youngsters from Supplied Energy had an easy time in this year’s playoff winning the consolation flight as the #1 seed. Erik Fohne – Brad Perry – Jared Haberer and Brennan Sugg make up the Supplied Energy team and they will be tough to beat next year as they gain another year of experience in competition golf. John Helige and his 4th Street Lanes team put up a good fight, winning the first 2 weeks in the playoffs but could not get it done in week 3, losing by just 4 points.

* Mark Bollinger and his L&B Flooring team walk away from this year’s golf season with a convincing win over Snyder Financial. Top golfers for the winning team were:

KY Stoecklin shooting 2 under par net 34

CJ Meaker shooting 2 under par net 34