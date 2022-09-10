Comets Win At Staunton

The varsity football Greenville Comets travelled to Staunton Friday night and recorded a 38-14 victory.

The Comets now have a two-game winning streak and own a 2-1 mark for the campaign. Their homecoming game is this Friday as the Comets host Southwestern Piasa.

At Staunton, the Comets took control of the game in the first half, building a 25-0 lead. Grant Wilderman scored the first three touchdowns on two one-yard runs and a six-yard carry. Gus Olson caught a 13-yard pass in the end zone late in the half.

After Staunton recorded its first touchdown in the third quarter, Nick Grull returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for the Comets’ fifth TD of the night. In the fourth quarter, quarterback Ryan Jackson connected with Eli Shadowens on a 34-yard pass in the end zone for the Comets final TD.

The Comets finished with 75 yards rushing as a team, 67 by Wilderman. Charlie Baum carried the ball six times for 27 yards.

Jackson completed 14 0f 22 passes for 246 yards.

Shadowens caught six of those passes for 108 yards, while Dieken Graber also nabbed six throws for 70 yards. Gus Olson had four catches for 46 yards.