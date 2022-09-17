Comets Win Homecoming Contest

Greenville Comets football fans had fun Friday night as their team won its homecoming football game.

The Comets posted a 26-13 decision over Southwestern Piasa for their third straight victory.

The game was scoreless until the Comets scored on the last play of the opening quarter. Grant Wilderman rambled into the end zone from seven yards out.

Southwestern scored on a 20-yard pass play with 6:06 left in the half and took the lead with an extra point kick.

The Comets were able to battle back and take a lead into the locker room at halftime. Dieken Graber caught a 13-yard pass from Ryan Jackson for six points. Jackson then completed a pass to Eli Shadowens on the extra point play to give GHS a 14-6 margin at intermission.

The Comets added six points to their total on a six-yard Jackson to Eli Shadowens pass play. Southwestern scored early in the fourth quarter to make it 20-13, then with 2:41 remaining, Declan Graber intercepted a Southwestern pass and ran it back 46 yards for a touchdown.

As a team, the Comets had just 30 yards rushing and 165 yards passing. Grant Wilderman carried the football 21 times for 65 yards.

Quarterback Jackson completed 13 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and Ben Hutchinson threw a 13-yard pass.

Shadowens led the receiving corps with nine catches for 130 yards.

The varsity Comets are 3-1 for the season. They play at Litchfield Friday night.