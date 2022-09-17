End Of Season For Blue Jays Baseball

The Greenville Junior High Blue Jays baseball team had its season come to an end Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Jays’ IESA Class 3A regional.

Greenville lost to Vandalia 8-0. The Jays had only four hits. They were from Gage Glynn, Nolan Prater, Austin Swalley and Teague Alstat.

Two regional semifinal games will be played Saturday, September 17, at Greenville. Staunton and Vandalia take the field at 10 a.m., and that will be followed by Edwardsville Lincoln against Edwardsville Liberty about noon.

Today’s winners advance to Monday’s championship game, which will be played at 4:30 p.m. on the Greenville diamond.