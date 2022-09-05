Football Panthers Fall In Opener

The Greenville College Panthers football team was defeated Saturday in its first game of the season.

Playing in Decatur, the Panthers fell to Millikin University 28-14.

GU led 7-0 after one quarter, then trailed 14-7 at halftime. It was a 21-7 Millikin lead through three quarters, then the Panthers scored their final TD in the final frame.

Scoring for Greenville were Paul Garrett on a six-yard pass from Peyton Bates and Tanner Eubanks on a 55-yard pass from Bates.

Garrett led the running attack with 62 yards. Bates threw for 155 yards. Seth Logan caught five of the passes. The GU defense was led by Lakari Benjamin, who had 10 tackles and three sacks.

The football Panthers will be at home this Saturday afternoon against Rockford.