GHS Cross Country Boys & Girls Results

Runners from Greenville High School competed in the Nashville Invitational Cross Country meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Comets finished ninth out of 10 teams.

Their top runner was Katie Campbell with a 22nd place finish out of 118 runners. Other GHS finishes were Ellyn Miller, 81st, Kinley Grove, 90th; and Rose Timmermann, 96th. Caitlyn McPeak also ran.

The Comet boys were 10th out of 14 boys’ teams.

The first Comet to complete the race was Michael Wilson, who was 31st out of 121 runners. Wyatt Emken finished 41st, Daniel Graham, 50th; and Ashton White, 72nd.

Also running for the Comets were Vance Wesselmann and Nate Troemel.