GHS Cross Country Takes Third

The Greenville High School boys and girls cross country runners saw action Tuesday at a nine-school invitational event at Southwestern Piasa.

Both GHS teams finished third.

Individually for the Lady Comets, Katie Campbell placed fourth out of 33 total runners in the event. Ellyn Miller was 14th, Kinley Grove 17th, and Rose Timmerman 19th. Caitlyn McPeak also ran for GHS.

Michael Wilson led the Comets runners with a ninth place finish out of 25 runners in the entire boys’ race.

Wyatt Emken was 10th, Ashton White 13th, Vance Wesselman 14th, and Daniel Graham 15th. Nathan Troemel was another runner for the Comets.