GHS Girls Tennis Takes Second Out Of Five

The Greenville High School tennis girls had another good outing on Saturday at the Highland Doubles Tournament.

The Lady Comets finished second out of five teams, totaling 16 points, just two away from first place Highland.

GHS pairs won two firsts, two seconds and a third.

Winning their flights were Paige Mathias and Evie Johnson at number two doubles, and Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger at number one doubles.

Second place finishes were turned in by Cora Miller and Ana Palen at number three doubles, and Alyssa Rehkemper and Haley Beckert at number four doubles.

Placing third was the number five doubles duo of Eden Kapp and Alex Pichaske.

Last week, the Lady Comets defeated Father McGivney 9-0.

Singles winners were Mathias, Johnson, Schaufelberger, Ridens, Miller and Palen. The doubles victors were Ridens and Schaufelberger, Mathias and Johnson, and Miller and Palen.