Playing last week in Greenville, the junior varsity Lady Comets defeated Metro East Lutheran 9-1.

Singles winners were Ana Palen, Alyssa Rehkemper, Eden Kapp, Maddie Hardin, Delaney Smith and Ella Jurgena,

Picking up wins in doubles were Palen and Haley Beckert, Rehkemper and Kapp, and Jurgena and Smith.