The Greenville High School junior varsity girls’ tennis team played in a doubles quad match on Labor Day at Greenville.

The Lady Comets place third out of four teams.

In the second flight, GHS players Alex Pichaske and Eden Kapp tied for first place.

Playing in the number one flight, Alyssa Rehkemper and Haley Beckert tied for second place.

At the number three doubles level, Maddie Hardin, Delaney Smith and Ella Jurgena each played two of three rounds, and took third place.