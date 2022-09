The girls tennis team at Greenville High School rolled past Salem on Wednesday by the score of 8-1.

Winning in singles were Lady Comets Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Haley Beckert, Alyssa Rehkemper, Eden Kapp and Alex Pichaske. Picking up doubles wins were the duos of Katelyn Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger, and Ana Palen and Cora Miller.

With one week left in the regular season, the Lady Comets have a 13-3 record.