GHS Volleyball Defeated By MEL

Playing at Metro East Lutheran Monday night, the Greenville High School varsity volleyball Lady Comets were defeated in two games.

Scores were 20-25, 15-24.

Leading the GHS squad statistically were Ava Curry with two aces, Sydnee Godier with five kills and six assists, Lilly Funneman with two blocks, and Claire Dannaman with 10 assists. Kat Haas and Anna Turner had three kills apiece.

The junior varsity Lady Comets won 26-24, 25-20.

Leading in service aces were Erin Peppler with four and Kate Turley with three. Addyson Bearley and Amya Miller came up with four kills each, and Haylee Hediger added three kills.

Miller totaled three blocks, and Peppler finished with 11 assists.

The freshman Lady Comets were edged in three games, 25-7, 23-25, 16-17.

Brealyn Andris led the GHS team with 11 service aces and 11 assists. Emma Veith had eight kills and seven assists, Ava Potthast, 16 digs; and Haylee Clark, four kills. Ava Manhart and Keeleigh Valleroy served two aces each.

The Lady Comets play at Hillsboro Thursday.