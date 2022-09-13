GHS Volleyball Fourth In Tourney

The Lady Comets varsity volleyball team participated in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday.

The local team won one of three matches, beating the host school 25-22, 23-25, 17-15, then falling to Jerseyville and Wesclin to finish fourth.

Lady Comet Sydnee Godier was named to the all-tournament team. She totaled 29 assists and two service aces for the day.

Other GHS leaders included Ava Curry with six aces, Tessa Neely with 41 digs, Curry with 35 digs, Anna Turner with 34 digs, Lilly Funneman with 14 kills, Kat Haas with 11 kills, and Claire Dannaman with 25 assists.

Last week, all three Lady Comets teams lost to Pana in South Central Conference action.

For the varsity GHS squad, Funneman totaled eight kills, Curry had nine digs, and Dannaman posted 10 assists.