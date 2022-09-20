GHS Volleyball Results

The Cancer Volley For the Cure volleyball night was held in Vandalia last week.

The Greenville Lady Comets and Vandalia play in the fundraising event each year, alternating home sites.

In varsity action, Vandalia won 25-21, 25-22. The junior varsity Lady Comets fell in three games, while the GHS freshman squad won 21-13, 22-20.

The Greenville High School volleyball teams hosted Teutopolis Monday night.

In varsity action, the Lady Comets were defeated 18-25, 24-26, while the JV girls were downed by T-Town 18-25, 17-25.

The freshman Lady Comets rallied for a big win. After dropping the first game, 13-21, the GHS freshman girls won the next two, 21-15, 15-11.

The Lady Comets volleyball squads host Carlinville in South Central Action Thursday.