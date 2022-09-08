Holden Open Honors Former Coach

The inaugural Dave Holden Cross Country Open will take place Tuesday, September 13 at Greenville High School.

Holden created the GHS cross country program and was its coach 15 years before his unexpected passing in January of this year.

Prior to Tuesday’s cross country event, a special presentation will be held for the wife and children of Holden. It will begin at 4 p.m. at the GHS soccer complex.

Six school s will participate in the open. They include Altamont, Greenville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Pana and Staunton. Hillsboro has only a girls team entered. The other schools will have girls and boys.

The start of the girls’ race is set for 4:10 p.m. with the boys’ race at 4:40 p.m. Both races are 3.2 miles