Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Results

Corey Choate and Will Hocker needed a one-hole playoff to decide this year’s Jan Nevinger Labor Day Golf Tournament Championship flight Winner. Both golfers finished the three day 54-hole tournament at the Greenville Country Club at 6 under par. Choate won the sudden death playoff on the first extra hole, Keenan Flemming finished third, Brenden Bargetzi fourth, Scott Yancy fifth and last year’s Champion and former Comet Golfer Gage Brauns was 6 th at even par.

A – Flight winner was also a former Championship flight winner Phil Scheldknecht with Greenville Junior High Principle Gary Brauns finishing second, Greenville’s Ben Barth and Cole Pickett finished third and fourth.

B flight winner was Dustin Hoffmeier with Lawrence Parker second and Conrad Maloney third

C flight winner was Jerod Bell with J.R. Hentz and Jace Keaster tied for second

In the Senior division Greenville golfer Dave Ennen won Championship Flight with Doug Fletcher and John Wooden tied for second.

Senior division A flight winner was Wally Lauchner with Bryan Braye second.

B flight winners was Gary Adams with Steve Stanley second.

This year’s Super Senior Championship flight was won by Ed Randle with Rick Depew second and Mike Coling third Tad Flowers fourth and Dough Stroud fifth.

Super Senior A flight winner was Curt Faas with Ed Nowlin second and Denny Ennen third and Bill Cline fourth

B flight in Super Seniors was won by David Korte with Rick Blockyou second and Dough Ambuehl third.