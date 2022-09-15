KPD Board Recognizes Clippers Swim Team

At the Kingsbury Park District Board meeting this week, the Clippers swim team was recognized.

The team finished third in the conference meet and was honored for sportsmanship.

The swim team coach, Janice Brown, and co-presidents, Amanda Brown and Mindy Jefferson, were commended by Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein and the board. The team’s third place trophy was shown off during the recognition. Sauerwein also pointed out that home meets require a lot of volunteers and people helping.

Team awards were recently presented to swimmers.

The Sportsmanship Awards were given to Rose Timmermann and Judah Liss.

Most Improved Swimmer Awards went to Braylon Boudouris for 10 and under, and Noah Hulvey and Kaylee Ferrara for 11 and over.

High point swimmers included Owen Walker and Maddelyn Metzger for the eight and under age group, Grady Rogers and Grace Tarasuik in the 9-10 group, Lydia Ealy and Luke Ealy in the 11-12 group, Neil Baum and Ada Jefferson in the 13-14 group, and Lukas Moore for 15 and over.