Lady Comets Sweep Carlinville

Playing at home last Thursday, the three Greenville High School volleyball teams earned victories over Carlinville.

The varsity Lady Comets won a close match, 25-23, 25-22.

Team leaders were Tessa Neely with two service aces, Charlee Stearns and Sydnee Godier with four and three kills respectively, Tessa Neely with 20 digs, Ava Curry with 15 digs, Lilly Funneman with two blocks, Claire Dannaman with seven assists and Godier with six assists.

It took three games for the junior varsity Lady Comets to emerge victorious. After Carlinville claimed the first game, 25-22, the GHS girls came back to win the next two, 25-13, 15-13.

Megan Ridens had four service aces and 13 assists, Adyson Bearley, seven kills and 19 digs; Haylee Hediger and Haylee Clark, three kills each; and Erin Peppler, six assists.

The GHS freshman girls won by scores of 21-12 and 22-20.

Hediger posted two service aces, Emma Veith had three kills and three assists, Ava Potthast and Clark, two kills apiece; and Braelyn Andris, five assists.