Lady Comets Tennis Falls To Teutopolis

The Greenville High School girls tennis team recently suffered its first dual match defeat of the season, falling at Teutopolis in a close battle, 5-4.

Coach Vaughn Robart said the two teams were evenly matched.

The squads split the six singles matches, with Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger and Katelyn Ridens all winning in super tiebreakers for Greenville.

In doubles, Paige Mathias and Johnson won, and another GHS duo lost.

In the deciding doubles competition, Schaufelberger and Ridens played very well, but lost in a super tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.