Lady Comets Volleyball Roundup

The varsity Lady Comets volleyball squad played in the Altamont Invitational Saturday.

The GHS girls split one set each in pool play against Altamont, Heritage and Armstrong, and fell in bracket play to Cerro Gordo and Vandalia.

Serving statistics for the day were seven aces for Ava Curry, four aces for Claire Dannaman and two for Sydnee Godier.

Lilly Funneman had 16 kills and 60 more attempts. Kat Haas recorded 14 kills while Libby Reavis finished with eight and Abby Clark had seven.

In the passing department, Curry recorded 63 digs, Ainsley Olson totaled 39 digs, and Tessa Neely and Godier had 32 apiece. Dannaman came up with 35 assists and Godier had 23.

The Lady Comets teams were at home September 1. The varsity girls defeated Maryville Christian 25-15, 25-21. The JV Lady Comets won 25-19, 25-22 and the freshman GHS squad was defeated 18-21, 16-21.

The volleyball girls play at home Thursday against Pana in the first South Central Conference match of the season.