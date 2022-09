Greenville Comets football fans will want to arrive early this (Friday) evening as the Comets host Gillespie on the new artificial turf field.

A special pre-game ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Donors making large donations for the district facilities will be recognized, and the current and past head coaches of the Comets football program will be introduced.

The ceremony is at 6:30 and kickoff for the first varsity game on the new turf is 7 o’clock. The gates open at 5:30 p.m.