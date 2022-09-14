Results From The First Dave Holden Open

The first Dave Holden Cross Country Open was held Tuesday afternoon at Greenville High School.

Female and male runners from several schools ran the 3.2 mile course, as basically designed by Holden. Coach Holden founded the cross country program at GHS and passed away earlier this year.

A total of 33 girls ran the race. The Lady Comets finished third as a team, behind Litchfield and East St. Louis.

Katie Campbell, of the Lady Comets, placed second overall. Ellyn Miller was 16th, Kinley Grove, 17th; and Rose Timmermann, 18th. Caitlyn McPeak also ran for GHS.

Thirty-one boys ran the race course. The top team was East St. Louis, followed by Litchfield and then the Comets.

Leading the Greenville High School group was Wyatt Emken with an 11th place finish out of 31 runners. Ashton White placed 15th, and Daniel Graham, 18th.

Also running for the Comets were Vance Wesselmann and Nate Troemel.