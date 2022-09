Playing at Pana last Thursday, the Greenville Comets golfers finished second out of four teams.

They defeated Gillespie and Pana with a team score of 187, and were six strokes behind Meridian.

Leading the Comets was Rowdy Sussenbach with a nine-hole round of 45.

Elusha Golovay posted a 46, Cohen Reavis, 47; Jack Workman, 49; Dustin Rehkemper, 50; and Caden Wayman, 57.