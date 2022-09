The Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team turned in another shutout performance Monday at Tom Doll Field.

The GHS squad defeated Pinckneyville 5-0.

Five different players scored goals for the Comets. They were Nolan Tabor, Gunner Heckman, Lucas Field, Ivan Powell, and Quin Mesnard.

Joshua James was the GHS goalie and earned the shutout.