Soccer Regional Opens October 7

Greenville, Carlyle and Breese Central have been assigned to the Mater Dei Class 1A Boys Soccer Regional.

The opening game will be Friday, October 7 as 11th seeded Carlyle plays at eighth-seeded Maryville Christian.

The semifinal and championship games will be at Mater Dei.

The winner of the Maryville Christian-Carlyle game will face second-seeded Mater Dei at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 12. Seventh-seeded Greenville plays third-seeded Breese Central at 6 p.m. October 12.

The regional title game is 4 p.m. Friday, October 14.

The champion advances to the Belleville Althoff Sectional on Tuesday, October 18 for a 7 p.m. contest.