The Greenville University women’s soccer team grabbed a hard-fought victory at home Saturday.

The Lady Panthers defeated Augustana 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Jen De Leon De Leon on a penalty kick around the 60th minute of play.

In goal for the shutout were Addison Miller and Carly Wagner.

The Lady Panthers are 1-1 for the season. Their first game was September 1 at Washington University and the home team won 2-0.