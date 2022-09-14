Tennis Win Over Flora

A trip to Flora on Monday was worthwhile for the Greenville Lady Comets tennis team.

The GHS girls faced a very good Flora squad and won 6-3.

Singles winners for the Lady Comets were Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens and Ana Palen. Cora Miller fought hard, but lost in a super tiebreaker.

In doubles, Ridens and Ellie Schaufelberger won in a super tiebreaker, Johnson and Mathias forced a super tiebreaker, but lost, and Palen and Miller won by default due to a Flora injury.

The win improved the Lady Comets record to 7-1.