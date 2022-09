It was a good week for the Greenville Comets soccer boys.

Tuesday, they posted a 7-1 home victory over North Mac. Aidan Andris had a hat trick with three goals. Lucas Field recorded two goals, and Judah Liss and Quinn Mesnard had one goal each.

Thursday, the Comets won 7-2 at Vandalia.

Another GHS player came up with a hat trick. Nolan Taber recorded three goals. Ivan (ee-von) Powell and Field came up with two goals each.