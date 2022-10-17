Camp Ondessonk Golf Scramble A Big Success

“It’s all for the kids!”

The personal motto of Pete Korte, chairman of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., in Highland, Illinois rang especially true this year at the Camp Ondessonk 27th Annual Golf Benefit. Thanks to the passion and dedication of Korte and his family, friends, and colleagues, almost one million dollars has been raised over the past 27 years, providing tuition assistance for families, changing countless lives through the opportunity to attend summer camp.

This year’s Golf Benefit took place at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville, Illinois on October 8, 2022. In addition to the time and dedication of volunteers, this event would not be possible without the support of many sponsors. The Premium tournament sponsors were Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc., Beelman Ready Mix, Pepsi MidAmerica, Prindable Insurance Agency, and Thomas Young, Sr. The Diamond sponsor was Roland Machinery Company. The Platinum sponsors were Ameren Illinois, First Mid Bank & Trust, Jim & Carol Henrichs, Jansen Chevrolet, Keeley & Sons, Midwest Municipal Supply, Jim & Kate Shively, SICAP, and USI Insurance & Bonds. The golfer gift sponsor was Silkworm, Inc., and the food and beverage sponsors included US Foods, Trenton Processing, Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, and Pepsi MidAmerica.

The Pete Korte family’s involvement and support of Camp Ondessonk spans decades. His children and grandchildren attended Camp and served as counselors, and Pete and his generous employees have donated thousands of hours of their time, equipment, and construction expertise to help build many projects around Camp Ondessonk. The current K&L assisted project involves laying pipes for a new staff duplex on property to be named Pete Korte Lodge, honoring Pete’s legacy and support for Ondessonk.

In 2022, Camp Ondessonk served nearly 3,200 campers during the summer season, steadily building since the loss of summer camp 2020, with the majority from Illinois and Missouri.

Thank you to Pete & Jane Korte, their beautiful family, the employees at Korte & Luitjohan, and all the businesses, sponsors, and golfers who have supported the campers of Ondessonk for the last 27 incredible years, and for many years to come!