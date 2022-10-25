Campbell Running At Sectional

Greenville High School cross country runner Katie Campbell has qualified for the state sectional.

Running last Saturday in the Wesclin Class 1A Regional, Campbell, a junior, was fourth among individuals, not on a team that qualified. She placed 23rd overall out of 100 runners.

Campbell will run in the Benton Sectional this Saturday.

Other Lady Comets running in the regional included Ellyn Miller, who finished 71st, Rose Timmermann, 80th; Kinley Grove, 88th; and Caitlin McPeak.

At the Wesclin boys regional, a total of 115 runners were on the course, including five from Greenville High School. Michael Wilson led the Comets contingent with a 51st place finish. Wyatt Emken was 69th and Daniel Graham, 80th.

Also running were Vance Wesselmann and Nate Troemel.