Comets Cross Country Places 17th, 15th At Triad

Greenville High School girls and boys runners participated in the recent Triad Cross Country Invitational.

The Comet boys placed 17th out of 19 teams. Leading the GHS squad was Michael Wilson at 91st out of 193 runners. Wyatt Emken was 101st and Daniel Graham, 102nd. Also running for GHS were Ashton White, Vance Wesselmann and Nate Troemel.

Triad placed first and Highland fourth.

In the girls’ competition, the Lady Comets were 15th out of 16 teams. There were a total of 163 runners.

Katie Campbell ran a good race, placing 41st overall. Other GHS runners included Ellyn Miller, Rose Timmermann, Kinley Grove and Caitlyn McPeak.

Highland placed second as a team with Mater Dei, third; and Triad, fourth.