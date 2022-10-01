Comets Fall To North Mac

The varsity Greenville Comets went up against a good North Mac team Friday night at Don Stout Field.

The Panthers remained undefeated with a 50-14 win over the Comets.

North Mac displayed its great speed to pile up 353 yards on the ground, and added 142 passing yards, completing eight of nine passes.

The visitors jumped out to a three touchdown lead and were in front 22-0 at halftime.

Two more touchdowns in the third quarter increased North Mac’s lead to 36-0.

The Comets finally got on the scoreboard when quarterback Ryan Jackson threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Gus Olson. Dieken Graber’s extra point kick made it 36-7.

The Comets posted their second TD late in the game when Declan Graber scored on a five-yard run. His brother once again converted the extra point kick to make it 43-14, then North Mac added a touchdown before time ran out.

GHS had 157 yards rushing, 144 by Grant Wilderman and 31 by Declan Graber.

Jackson completed eight of 20 passes for 87 yards. Olson caught four of those throws for 62 yards.

Recovering fumbles for the Comets were Easton Maroon, Sam Wagner and Tristan Filipiak.

The Comets take a 4-2 record into this Friday’s game at home against Pana.