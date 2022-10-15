Comets Shut Out By Carlinville

Playing in Carlinville Friday night, the Greenville Comets football team was defeated 33-0.

The Comets are now 4-4 for the season and need a win this Friday at home at Vandalia for a chance to be in the playoffs.

The game started off at Carlinville as an even match, as neither team scored in the first quarter. Late in the period, the Comets recovered a Carlinville fumble, but they were unable to move the football and had to punt.

The Cavaliers took the lead on a 71-yard pass play less than three minutes into the second quarter.

About four minutes later, the Comets came up with a pass interception. Declan Graber deflected the pass and it was grabbed by teammate Nick Grull.

The GHS offense moved the ball to the Carlinville 20 yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. The home team scored four plays later on a 33-yard run to take a 14-0 lead into the locker room at half time.

At the end of the third quarter, the Comets trailed by 21 and Carlinville added 12 more points in the final frame, six of them on a 53-yard interception return.

The Comets’ Grant Wilderman had 102 yards rushing and Declan Graber added 35 yards. GHS totaled 42 passing yards. Dieken Graber caught two passes for 26 yards.