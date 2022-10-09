Football Comets Lose To Pana

Playing at home Friday night, the Greenville Comets varsity football team saw its record go to 4-3 with a 55-19 loss to Pana.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of one quarter, and expanded the lead to 21 points, before the Comets scored on a 56-yard pass from Ryan Jackson to Eli Shadowens.

Pana had a 35-7 margin at halftime.

GHS posted another TD with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Dieken Graber caught a six-yard pass from Jackson.

Panthers’ Quarterback Max Lynch was unstoppable in the second half, scoring on runs of 73, 65 and 60 yards.

The final Comet touchdown was on a 13-yard run by Grant Wilderman.

The Comets ran for 118 yards in the game, 101 of those by Wilderman. Jackson completed 18 of 36 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Also at quarterback, Ben Hutchinson completed all three of his passes for eight yards.

Shadowens had a big game at receiver, catching six throws for 128 yards.

For Pana, Lynch ran the ball 17 times for 317 yards and five touchdowns. He completed three of nine passes for 76 yards.

The Comets are on the road this Friday, playing at Carlinville.

